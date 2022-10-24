Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Abbey illuminated with bats to mark 125 years of Dracula novel

Whitby Abbey stands silhouetted over the town and is associated with the Bram Stoker gothic horror.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Tuesday 25 October 2022 00:01
Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula (English Heritage/PA)
Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula (English Heritage/PA)
(English Heritage)

A British landmark is being illuminated with a projection of bats to mark the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

English Heritage is lighting up Whitby Abbey, associated with the gothic horror, as it hosts Halloween events across the country.

The abbey is also home to bats, a protected species which English Heritage works to preserve at its sites.

Irish author Stoker also saw the mammals, associated with vampires and witches, on his visits to the area in North Yorkshire.

The novelist writes about the abbey as the location where the count is believed to have come ashore and it is referenced in the journal of female protagonist Mina Harker.

Recommended

In the 1897 book, a large dog runs up the 199 steps to the abbey after the ship carrying Dracula’s coffin runs aground.

English Heritage is also holding Halloween trails with comic book series Beano, woodland walks and ghost tours during Halloween.

The locations running events include Stonehenge, Dover Castle and Framlingham Castle.

The illuminated abbey and performance event at Whitby Abbey will run every evening until October 31.

An event at Whitby Abbey in May broke the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

A total of 1,369 people attended the event dressed as the ghoulish character, breaking the record of 1,039 set in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in