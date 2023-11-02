Proposed cuts to English National Opera would be ‘disastrous’, says union

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of musical trade unions have said they are “deeply concerned” about proposed cuts to the chorus and orchestra of the English National Opera.

In a joint statement, Equity’s Singers Committee and Opera Deputies Committee said the proposals would be “disastrous” for chorus members and would cause a “ripple” affect across the UK opera workforce.

Last month, the ENO said it was “surprised” to learn that its music director, Martyn Brabbins, who has been in the position since 2016, had “decided to end his tenure…so abruptly”.

The repercussions will ripple across the entire UK Opera workforce and cause profound anxiety amongst the freelance singers we represent Equity committees

Brabbins’s departure followed the announcement of a proposal to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its remaining musicians on part-time contracts, a move the Musicians’ Union has previously said it will reject.

The statement from the trade unions released on Thursday said: “Equity’s Singers Committee and Opera Deputies Committee are deeply concerned to hear about English National Opera’s plans to slash its chorus’ contracts and salaries by 40% and further reduce the size of its chorus.

“The immediate impact of management’s proposed cuts would be disastrous for our colleagues in the ENO Chorus.

“The repercussions will also ripple across the entire UK Opera workforce and cause profound anxiety amongst the freelance singers we represent, as we see a further contraction of jobs for singers at ENO.”