Three-year-old dog achieves Guinness World Record for the longest tongue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A three-year old English setter with a tongue longer than an ice lolly has been awarded a Guinness World Record.

Bisbee achieved the record for the longest tongue on a living dog, which measures 3.74 inches (9.49cm).

The owners of Bisbee – Jay and Ericka Johnson, who have had him since he was a puppy – said that family members first thought that his tongue could win him an award.

“I sent a picture of him panting to my sister and my dad, and I think one of them mentioned that it could be a world record”, said Ms Johnson.

Mr Johnson added: “When he’s exercising, his tongue comes out… and my wife said [his tongue] is excessively long.”

Despite having a record-breaking tongue, the Johnsons said that Bisbee has many other star qualities, including loving to cuddle, sticking close to his owners and having an “amazing disposition”.

“We feel we were lucky to get him, and he was lucky to get us”, Mr Johnson added.

Bisbee’s favourite hobbies include swimming, chasing yellowjackets and going on daily walks, even though he has hip dysplasia, which sometimes reduces the walks he can go on.