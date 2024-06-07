Lib Dems vow to return UK to Erasmus study scheme after ‘bombsite Brexit’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Returning the UK to a European study programme would boost the reputation of universities and benefit students, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.

He focused on his party’s commitment to return the UK to the Erasmus Plus scheme – which he hailed as a “fantastic initiative”.

The UK had been part of the scheme while it was a member of the European Union, which allowed participants the chance to work and study in other countries in the EU.

Membership of the scheme was lost as a result of the “bombsite Brexit”, Mr Cole-Hamilton said, and he accused the SNP of failing to meet its commitment to develop a replacement.

He said the Lib Dems will seek to return the UK to the programme as an “associated country”, showing his party will “put in the work to build back our ties with Europe”.

He said: “The Erasmus programme is a fantastic initiative that helped us forge relationships with our European friends and opened up the world for Scottish universities and students.

“We can expand opportunities for young people to study, teach and volunteer abroad by returning the UK to the Erasmus Plus programme as an associated country.”

Campaigning in Glasgow ahead of next month’s General Election, he added: “With their bombsite Brexit, the Tories have torn up our invaluable connections with Europe. The SNP have also broken their promise to get an Erasmus replacement sorted.

“By contrast, in Wales Liberal Democrats successfully delivered an Erasmus replacement programme, with thousands of opportunities for young people to take part in life-enriching exchanges.

“By returning us to Erasmus Plus, we can boost the reputation of our world-leading universities across the channel and throughout the continent.

“It will equip young people with opportunities to succeed, support our skills sector and get our economy thriving.”