Grenfell bereaved and survivors ‘devastated’ to hear of deadly New York blaze

Mayor Eric Adams said the incident is going to be one of the worst fires of its kind witnessed in New York in modern times.

Aine Fo
Monday 10 January 2022 10:53
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in New York (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in New York (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
(AP)

A group representing survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire have said they are “devastated” to hear of a deadly blaze in New York which has claimed the lives of more than a dozen people, including children.

Grenfell United said its thoughts and prayers are with the families and everyone affected by the apartment fire in the US.

Around 200 firefighters attended the blaze at the Bronx’s Twin Park apartments, a 19-storey building on East 181st Street in the city on Sunday.

Bereaved families and survivors of the Grenfell fire said their thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the New York blaze (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The death toll stands at 19 people, including nine children.

Recommended

The city’s mayor Eric Adams said: “This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times.”

Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit spanning the second and third floors of the building.

He said the door of the apartment was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building.

He described how firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest”, adding that this was “unprecedented in our city”.

On Monday morning, Grenfell United tweeted: “We are devastated to hear this news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those affected.”

Recommended

The Grenfell Tower fire in west London on June 14 2017 killed 72 people.

Phase two of the public inquiry is examining how the tower came to be coated in flammable materials that contributed to the spread of flames, which shot up the building.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in