Trump’s son says Swinney was ‘nasty’ for supporting Kamala Harris in US election

It was “nasty” for Scotland’s First Minister to endorse Donald Trump’s rival in the US presidential election, the president-elect’s son has said.

Eric Trump told the PA news agency that his father, Donald Trump, “is not going to lose any sleep over” John Swinney’s remarks – and said “I’m not sure it bothers him one bit”.

He also confirmed President-elect Trump will visit Scotland in the next year for the opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Eric Trump said the Scottish Government had made it “virtually impossible” to do business in the country.

He suggested that it was only his family’s “love” for the country that kept them investing.

Speaking at the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Eric Trump criticised Mr Swinney for intervening in the US election.

Asked about his endorsement of Mr Trump’s Democratic rival, he said: “It’s certainly something I was aware about but it certainly wasn’t really something I cared too much about to tell you the truth.

“I mean, obviously [Swinney] read the temperature very wrong. He got it wrong. He got it very wrong because my father won decisively.

“And so, you know, endorsing a person three days before an election in a different country, and missing the mark by as much as it was missed by, you know, he read the tea leaves incorrectly.”

Eric Trump said the intervention was “a shame” and did not help either the US or Scotland.

He added: “And now, all of a sudden, you have two countries that could have the greatest political relationship.

“Again, my father adores Scotland, and you have a First Minister coming out and just being fairly nasty in the days leading up.

“I mean, who did that benefit? Did that benefit Scotland?

“You know, you just asked about tariffs? Does that benefit that? If he ever needs to call my father and ask about tariffs or negotiate a base, does that benefit Scotland?”

Speaking to reporters at the Scottish Parliament just before the election, Mr Swinney said: “People in the United States of America should vote for Kamala Harris.

“And I’ve not come to that conclusion only because Donald Trump is opposed to Scottish independence.”

I've always wanted a good relationship with the Scottish Government. I'm a guy who's come over to Scotland 20 times a year and invested hundreds of millions dollars in a country Eric Trump

Following Mr Trump’s victory, Mr Swinney sent a letter to him saying that he wanted both countries to have a good relationship and wished the president-elect well.

Eric Trump said he still wanted to work with the Scottish Government, despite the comments.

He said: “I’ve always wanted a good relationship with the Scottish Government.

“I’m a guy who’s come over to Scotland 20 times a year and invested hundreds of millions dollars in a country.

“I’m a guy who saved, along with my father, some of the biggest iconic assets to Scotland – Turnberry – which was totally being run into the ground, and maybe the most iconic of the railroad hotels.”

Eric Trump said he had meticulously designed the refurbishment of the resort, including investing hundreds of millions of dollars into it, adding: “And I’ve never really gotten so much as a thank you.”

Asked if Scotland was a good place to do business in, he said: “Truthfully, not really, and I hate to say that because I love Scotland more than anybody.

“I think the Government is doing everything they can to make it hard to invest in Scotland, and that pains me to say, and I wish I could literally have this conversation with the powers that be, but over 10 years they have put us through hell.

“And maybe it’s because of our stubbornness or resilience, or something along those lines, that we just kept coming back.”

He said what the Trump Organisation had to deal with would have “driven an ordinary company out 100 times over”.

He continued: “Any company who really cares about maximising profit and wanting to get things done, it’s very hard, [it’s] very long to get permits, there are a lot of regulations, a lot of red tape, insane taxation, government leaders who just take pot shots at you for no reason whatsoever while you’re trying to employ thousands of people who depend on you to put food on the table to feed their families.

“I’ve seen it all. I’ve really seen it all, and it’s disappointing.”