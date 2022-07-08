Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Signed copy of book about Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition to go under hammer

The book, titled South, has been signed by Ernest Shackleton’s second-in-command, Frank Wild.

Katharine Hay
Friday 08 July 2022 15:55
A rare copy of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s account of his Antarctic expedition is up for sale (Lyon & Turnbull/PA)
A rare copy of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s account of his Antarctic expedition is up for sale (Lyon & Turnbull/PA)

A copy of an account of Ernest Shackleton’s famous Antarctic expedition, signed by one of his companions, is to go under the hammer.

The book details explorer Shackleton’s attempt to become the first person to cross the Antarctic by land from one side to the other.

It has been signed by Frank Wild, who was second-in-command on the expedition which set off in 1914.

The expedition did not go as planned and Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, sank after it was crushed by sea ice.

The copy of the account of the expedition is inscribed by Shackleton’s second-in-command Frank Wild, ‘To Vince, from those who appreciate his worth & villanies,’ and additionally signed below by the trip’s surgeon, James McIlroy (Lyon & Turnbull/PA)

Recommended

The 27-strong crew managed to escape in three lifeboats and reached uninhabited Elephant Island, off the coast of Antarctica.

With five others, Shackleton set off in a small boat for a whaling station on the island of South Georgia, 800 miles away.

In an incredible feat, Shackleton and his men successfully made the voyage before three of them made a journey of about 40 miles over mountainous and icy terrain, including a climb of almost 3,000 feet, to reach help.

Shackleton and his men did not return to the United Kingdom until 1917.

Although his Antarctic crossing was unsuccessful, his ability to ensure he and his crew survived made him a national hero

Dominic Somerville-Brown, Lyon & Turnbull

The copy of the account of this expedition, called South, has an inscription by Mr Wild which says: “To Vince, from those who appreciate his worth & villanies,” and also by the trip’s surgeon, James McIlroy.

The recipient of the book is likely to have been John Vincent, from Birmingham, who was the deck boss during the expedition, but who was later demoted due to his aggressive behaviour.

South, which is considered one of the great books of Antarctic exploration, will go on auction live and online through Edinburgh-headquartered auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull on July 13.

Bidding for the rare copy will begin at £1,000, the auction house said.

Lyon & Turnbull’s rare books, manuscripts & maps specialist, Dominic Somerville-Brown, said the story of the sinking of the Endurance and the crew’s survival has attained “an almost mythical status” and the copy is “an amazing piece of history”.

“Although his Antarctic crossing was unsuccessful, his ability to ensure he and his crew survived made him a national hero,” he said.

“As well the physical fortitude required, he had to deal with challenging relationship dynamics.

“The fact that the book is inscribed to John Vincent makes it particularly interesting.

“Shackleton’s strained relationship with Vincent is evidenced by the fact that on the return to England he was one of only four expedition members not to be recommended by Shackleton for the Polar Medal.”

He added: “I anticipate that this copy of the expedition will generate quite a bit of interest.”

Recommended

Shackleton never returned to the Antartic and died of a heart attack in 1922.

In March this year, his ship, the Endurance, was found largely intact on the seabed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in