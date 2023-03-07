Firefighters lift shed to rescue trapped puppy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters rescued a puppy after it followed its nose behind a shed and got stuck.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said Todd, a nine-month-old miniature schnauzer, could not get out by himself.

Crews were called to Chapel Lane, Hadleigh, at 11.45am on Tuesday, with firefighters working together to lift the shed and move it across to free the puppy.

Photographs show firefighters using a crowbar and a power tool.

A crew member was also snapped holding Todd in his arms afterwards.

Todd was reunited with his owner at about 12.30pm.