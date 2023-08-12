Jump to content

Hundreds of cars damaged after blaze breaks out at Essex scrap yard

An estimated 2,000 cars are at the site.

John Besley
Saturday 12 August 2023 02:28
Screenshot taken with permission from a video on the Twitter account @ECFRS of the emergency services at the scene of a fire at a scrap yard in Rochford, Essex (Essex Fire Service/Twitter/PA)
Hundreds of cars have been damaged after a fire broke out at a scrap yard in Rochford, Essex.

Essex Fire Service said around 60 firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze, which finally came under control around 10.45pm on Friday.

The service said around 200 cars were damaged in the blaze, but firefighters were able to create a fire break to stop the flames spreading to the rest of the estimated 2,000 cars on site.

Fire crews will remain on site until all hot spots are extinguished and the scene is fully cooled.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.

