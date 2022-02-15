Fox with watering can on head prompts rescue operation
An RSPCA inspector came to the aid of the suffering animal in Essex.
A fox with her head stuck inside a watering can has been rescued by the RSPCA.
The animal is suspected to have been looking for something to eat or drink when she got into difficulty in Braiswick, near Colchester, in Essex.
A member of the public saw the fox thrashing about with the plastic on its head on Friday and called the animal rescue charity to his garden.
Animal rescue officer Natalie Read said: “The caller said the poor fox had the plastic watering can stuck on her head and was thrashing around trying to get it off – she was clearly distressed.
“She’d wedged herself between fencing at the bottom of the garden and must have been exhausted because I was able to catch her easily and carefully prise the can off her head.
“Thankfully she wasn’t injured and she was raring to go so I released her and she bounded off back into the safety of the undergrowth.
“It was lovely to see her running back to her den.
“I suspect she got the watering can stuck on her head after investigating to see whether there was anything to eat or drink inside.
“She was lucky to be spotted and rescued so quickly because she could have suffered serious cuts and injuries to her head, or may have even died if she’d have been left like that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.