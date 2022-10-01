Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted.

Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on September 12 after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge. He died on September 25.

The force said they believe Mr Witham, who performed regularly at pubs around south Essex under the stage name Napper Swan, was assaulted outside a property in Windsor Road, Rochford, at around 5.20pm on September 6.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the death. He has been bailed until October 12.

In a statement, Mr Witham’s family said: “After being treated in hospital since 12 September Bill Witham, aka Napper Swan, passed away peacefully on September 25.

“He was a much-loved character with a big heart and an even bigger smile.

“He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family and will forever be in our hearts.”

Essex Police added: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident in Windsor Road, Rochford, or any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time to get in contact.”