Dartford Crossing closure causes three-hour queues

Drivers suffered severe delays when part of the Dartford Crossing between Essex to Kent was closed for four-and-a-half hours.

Essex Police said the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge was shut shortly after 6am on Tuesday as it dealt with “concerns for the welfare of a man”.

During the bridge closure, southbound traffic was diverted through one section of the Dartford Tunnel, which is normally exclusively used for northbound vehicles.

National Highways said the incident caused a three-hour delay for southbound vehicles approaching the crossing and a 90-minute delay for northbound traffic.

The bridge was reopened at 10.30am.

Essex Police said in a statement: “Traffic was held while officers worked at the scene.

“The man is now safe and being cared for by healthcare professionals.

“We thank you for your patience this morning.”

After the bridge was reopened, National Highways said “severe” delays remained and were “expected to take some time to clear”.