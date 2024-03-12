Dartford Crossing closure causes three-hour queues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drivers are stuck in three-hour queues as the southbound section of the Dartford Crossing from Essex to Kent is closed due to a police incident.

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge has been shut since shortly after 6am, causing a severe traffic jam on the M25, National Highways said.

Essex Police said in a statement: “We’re currently dealing with concerns for the welfare of a man on the Dartford River Crossing.

“The incident was reported to us shortly after 6am this morning.

“Traffic is being held on the crossing as we work to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

“We understand this action will impact on people’s journeys and we will provide an update on the situation as soon as we practically can.”

Southbound traffic is being diverted through the east-bore of the Dartford Tunnel.

This has halved the capacity of the tunnel, which is normally exclusively used for northbound traffic.

National Highways said the incident is causing a three-hour delay for southbound vehicles approaching the crossing, and a 90-minute delay for northbound traffic.