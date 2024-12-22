Woman charged with murder of five-year-old boy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a five-year-old boy in Essex.

Police officers worked alongside paramedics to try and save the life of Lincoln Button after being called to an address in Windstar Drive, South Ockendon, on December 15, Essex Police said.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment and her condition improved, the force added.

She has since been discharged into custody and questioned.

Claire Button, 35, of Windstar Drive, South Ockendon, has been charged with murder, Essex Police said.

She is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Blakesley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This continues to prove to be an immensely complex investigation into the death of a young child.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all the investigative team remain with the family of Lincoln Button as we continue to support them through this awful time.

Link was a cherished, loved, sweet, beautiful young soul who was adored by all and will be sorely missed every day Lincoln Button's family

“It has taken a huge amount of work and dedication from the investigative team to reach this stage in our investigation and I would continue to call upon the public to refrain from speculating about the circumstances around this case.

“Any case as harrowing as this will understandably attract attention.

“But as we move to the point of charge, the time has come to respect the judicial process and to continue allowing Lincoln’s family privacy and the space to grieve.”

Lincoln’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Link was a cherished, loved, sweet, beautiful young soul who was adored by all and will be sorely missed every day.”

Lincoln was a Year 1 pupil at Bonnygate Primary School in South Ockendon, which is part of the Osborne Co-operative Academy Trust.

In a statement, the school described Lincoln as a “cheeky, smiley, happy boy who was loved fondly by our Bonnygate family”.

It added: “His love for school, laughter and cuddles will be remembered and missed dearly.

“The school is working closely with the authorities and is being supported by Thurrock Council’s education team, who offer support and advice to schools over sensitive issues.

“The school’s priority is to support those within the community who need help to come to terms with this tragic loss.”