Oil campaigners charged after Dartford Crossing protest

Two men will appear in custody at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 19 October 2022 22:51
The Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which has been closed to all vehicles as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Picture date: Friday February 18, 2022.
The Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing in Kent, which has been closed to all vehicles as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people are warned to stay indoors. A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge. Picture date: Friday February 18, 2022.
(PA Archive)

Two men have been charged over a protest that closed the Dartford Crossing for two days.

Morgan Trowland, 39, of  Islington, north London, and Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, have been charged with committing a public nuisance, Essex Police said.

They will appear in custody at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Our priorities have always been to keep people safe and work with our partners to keep Essex moving.

“We have done this consistently during incidents of disruption across the county this year and again this week.

“As we have consistently said, we are not anti-protest but we must take action when we believe laws have been broken and the safety of the public is put at risk.”

Traffic was not able to use the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, after it was blocked for more than 36 hours from Monday morning in a protest by the Just Stop Oil environmental activist group.

National Highways reopened the crossing shortly before 11pm on Tuesday.

The charges come after a total of 17 protestors from the Just Stop Oil environmental activist group were arrested in Kensington, central London, on Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests took place at the junction of Cromwell Road and Exhibition Road.

A police spokesman said: “The group blocked the carriageway with 10 people glued on.

“Officers responded quickly and the road is now open. Four people were arrested nearby earlier for related offences.”

