Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape by Essex Police.

Pc Jordan Pascal, of the Met’s Taskforce, was charged on February 2 with the rape of a woman in 2009.

He joined the force in June 2012 and has been suspended from duty, the Metropolitan Police said.

Pascal will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on March 13.

Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, who leads the Met’s Taskforce Command, said: “Pc Pascal has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.

“While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”