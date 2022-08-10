Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tributes to couple in their 70s found dead at property

The circumstances of the deaths are being investigated.

Claudia Rowan
Wednesday 10 August 2022 16:54
Polic eofficers on Fisher Way, Braintree, Essex (Claudia Rowan/PA)
Polic eofficers on Fisher Way, Braintree, Essex (Claudia Rowan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tributes have been paid to a couple in their 70s after they were found dead at a property in Braintree, Essex.

Officers and emergency services were called to Fisher Way at 3.40pm on Tuesday after reports of concerns for the two individuals’ welfare, Essex Police said.

They found two people had died and the circumstances are being investigated.

The PA news agency understands the individuals were Eva and David Murr, a retired couple in their early 70s.

Police said they are treating the deaths as unexplained, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, which they believe to have been an isolated incident.

Recommended

The couple’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police officers at work (Claudia Rowan/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 62-year-old neighbour, who did not want to be named, said that he has known the couple since he first moved onto the quiet residential street 20 years ago.

“They were a very nice couple, he would come out and bring the bins out for us, and he’d always stop and have a chat,” the neighbour told PA, adding that Ms Murr had mobility issues and was cared for by her husband.

“It’s quite a shock.

“I feel very sorry for the family… they just seemed like a very nice couple.

“It’s the sort of thing you don’t expect to happen.

“They’ve got a conservatory, and they used to spend a lot of time just sitting in the conservatory talking, they were nice neighbours.

“Only a few weeks ago I helped him repair a bit of his roof, I held the ladder for him, we had a good relationship.”

The neighbour said he heard “distressed sobbing” coming from the house on Tuesday afternoon, before five ambulances and three police cars arrived at the scene and the road was blocked off.

Recommended

Another neighbour, 60, told PA: “It’s horrible, it’s awful… all we know is that there have been a lot of police activities, and the forensic team were still there until late last night.

“It’s very quiet down here, it’s a cul-de-sac,” she added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in