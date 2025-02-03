Student, 24, among four who died in crash was ‘loved by all’
The family of one of four University of Essex students who died after a car crashed into a building have said he was “loved by all”.
Essex Police said the three men and a woman who were inside the vehicle died at the scene after it hit a building in Magdalen Street, Colchester shortly before 4.40am on Saturday.
They were Makyle Bayley, 22, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, Anthony Junior Hibbert, 24, and Daljang Wol, 22.
The family of Mr Hibbert, known as TJ, said in a tribute issued through police that they were “deeply saddened” by his death.
They said he was a “young man whose passion for basketball was matched only by his kindness and uplifting spirit”.
“He was loved by all, and his presence left a lasting warmth in the hearts of everyone he met,” his family said.
Essex Police said specialist officers are supporting the families of the dead.
The force said it is not thought any other vehicles were involved.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw a black Ford Focus being driven along Magdalen Street or in the vicinity at that time, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or any information, to contact them quoting incident 179 of February 1.