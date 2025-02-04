Tributes paid to two ‘beloved’ children killed in hit-and-run crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to two “beloved” children who were killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Roman Casselden, 16, and his nine-year-old sister Darcie, who police believe were riding a privately-owned e-scooter, died when they were struck by a car which failed to stop in Ashlyns in Pitsea, Essex, at about 6.25pm on Saturday.

A community vigil on Monday evening was attended by hundreds of people, Gavin Callaghan, leader of Basildon Council, said in a social media post.

And a fundraising page set up to help with funeral expenses and other needs has raised more than £29,000 since it was created.

Essex Police said two people arrested in connection with the incident have been released, with a woman bailed and a man released under investigation.

Darcie and Roman were both beloved children and members of our school community. We know their loss will be felt by many Don Wry, Hearts Academy Trust

Hearts Academy Trust, which runs Briscoe Primary School where the siblings were both pupils, paid tribute to them.

A statement from chief executive Don Wry said: “We are deeply saddened regarding the news of the sudden death of one of our pupils, Darcie, and her brother Roman (who also attended our school up to the 24th July 2019).

“During this time of immeasurable loss, our thoughts and sympathies are with Darcie and Roman’s family, friends and to all those who knew them both.

“Darcie and Roman were both beloved children and members of our school community. We know their loss will be felt by many and we will continue to support friends, family and the wider staff and locality.

“We kindly ask that the family’s, school’s, and Hearts Academy Trust’s wishes and privacy are respected at this time, as we collectively mourn their loss and as we provide support and help for each other and the young people in our care who knew and loved Darcie and Roman.”

Charity Achievement Through Football also paid tribute to the children.

It said in a post on Facebook: “We’re all devastated by the deeply felt loss of such a loved and valued team member and friend Roman, and his precious sister Darcie.

“With his warmth, gentleness and ever-willing nature, Roman massively blossomed with us over the past year, which has been a delight to witness. We will deeply miss him.

“We are so privileged to be part of such a special community where we can help to carry each other through such hard times.”

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett said: “This has been a hugely emotive incident and I know the family, and wider community, want to know what happened.

“We are making good progress in our investigation, which is focusing on a number of factors.

“I know there has been a lot of commentary online about the incident but I would ask that people please do not speculate.

“We will investigate and we will get the answers.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or who have any information, to get in contact quoting incident 931 of February 1.