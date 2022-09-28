Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Maritime charity announces winner of annual photography competition

Entrants were encouraged to submit images that represent the UK’s enduring relationship with the sea.

Gemma Bradley
Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:39
‘The Old Oyster Beds’ taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, by Justin Minns is the overall winner in the 2022 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
‘The Old Oyster Beds’ taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, by Justin Minns is the overall winner in the 2022 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
(PA Media)

A national maritime charity that provides financial support to former seafarers has announced the winner of its 10th annual photography competition.

The Shipwrecked Mariner’s Society encouraged entrants to submit pictures that captured the UK’s enduring connection with the sea, such as merchant ships, fishermen, coastline, harbours and ports.

Justin Minns was awarded the 2022 Overall Winner for his entry ‘The Old Oyster Beds’, an aerial shot showing a shipwreck next to Oyster beds taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, and won a £500 prize voucher for photographic equipment.

‘My Playground’, taken on Skegness Beach by Jason Thompson, won the People and Recreation category (Jason Thompson/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
(PA Media)

Over 1,000 entries from both amateur and professional photographers were judged by a panel of experts at Trinity House in September.

Recommended

Online picture editor at The Telegraph Neil Stevenson was joined by fellow judges: former Sunday Times picture editor Ray Wells, picture editor of the i Sophie Batterbury, and chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society Captain Justin Osmond RN.

The charity, which has given £1.3 million in grants over the past year to fisherman, merchant mariners and their dependants who are suffering financial hardship, also awarded further prizes.

‘The Old Oyster Beds’, taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, by Justin Minns is the overall winner in the 2022 Ultimate Sea View photography competition (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
(PA Media)

Mr Minns also won the Ships and Wrecks category for his picture of a boat on the beach in front of a bright red sunset at Thames Estuary, Essex, titled ‘Scattered’.

‘Unicorn’, taken by Andrew Hocking, which shows a rainbow above waves crashing against a rockbed in Godrevy, Cornwall, won the Coastal Views category, and Jason Thompson was awarded the People and Recreation category award for his image of a jumping dog called ‘My Playground’ taken on Skegness Beach.

Jonathon Killick’s picture of wind turbines at sea, aptly named ‘Wind Turbine’, was taken in Lincolnshire and took home the Industry category first place.

Captain Osmond said: “As we are now in the 10th year of the photography competition, it is amazing to see the nation still enjoying our coastlines and supporting our maritime industry with a passion.

Justin Minns also won the Ships and Wrecks category with this image, ‘Scattered’, taken at Thames Estuary, Essex (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
(PA Media)

“To receive the same fantastic standard of images as when we first launched the competition a decade ago is brilliant to see.

Recommended

“Our seafaring community continues to face significant challenges every year, despite the outstanding contribution it makes to our lives, so it is important that we are able to use the competition as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate our maritime industry and ensure that those working within it have access to vital support.

“We thought that Justin Minns’ winning image, ‘The Old Oyster Beds’, really encapsulated the beauty in Britain’s coastlines, an area of the fishing industry which can often feel neglected, but was particularly striking with the shipwreck’s presence alongside the oyster beds.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in