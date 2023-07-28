Jump to content

Riders left hanging vertically on tracks of 72ft rollercoaster in Essex

The group were stuck at a 90-degree angle facing the sky after Rage at Adventure Island, in Southend, broke down.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 28 July 2023 19:41
Riders of riders of Rage at theme park Adventure Island, in Southend, were left stuck (Nick Ansell/PA)
A group of people were left hanging vertically on the tracks of a 72-foot high rollercoaster in Essex after it broke down.

Videos on social media showed riders of Rage at theme park Adventure Island, in Southend, stuck at a near 90-degree angle facing the sky on Friday afternoon.

Passengers of the carriage were evacuated and safely returned to the ground within 40 minutes, the park said.

Rage is advertised as Adventure Island’s “biggest and best” rollercoaster – with “loops, twists, and flat-out speeds”.

Only people over 120cm can ride it.

Marc Miller, managing director of the Stockvale Group – which runs Adventure Island, said: “Just after 2pm today, a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift.

“Our highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan, which has been certified by the Health and Safety Executives and Essex Fire and Rescue.

“All passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound and reunited with their families within 40 minutes.”

