Esther McVey: I’m committed to delivering common sense decisions

Esther McVey said she was “committed to delivering common sense decisions” as Labour MPs teased the minister over reports of her new informal title.

Unofficially dubbed the minister for common sense, Ms McVey was reappointed to Government in Rishi Sunak’s latest reshuffle.

Labour MPs cracked jokes about Ms McVey’s supposed informal role as she answered questions in the Commons in her official capacity as a Cabinet Office minister without portfolio.

Labour MP Alison McGovern (Wirral South) said: “As a Prime Minister, if you need to install a minister for common sense, is it an admission that you yourself don’t really have any?”

Ms McVey said: “I also have seen the reports in the paper describing me as the minister of common sense.

“And I appreciate the concept is a difficult one to grasp for the members on the other side of the bench there.

“But I am committed to delivering common sense decisions, such as delaying the ban on petrol and diesel cars, delaying the ban on oil and gas boilers, scrapping HS2 Birmingham to Manchester, reducing the overseas budget, all common sense policies that those on the opposite benches have voted against.

“This side of the House is full of common sense and I’m building on all those policies.”

My role as a Cabinet Office minister is to provide scrutiny and oversight across all departments to ensure we deliver best value for the public Esther McVey

Labour shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Having seen the Prime Minister’s struggles using a contactless card at a petrol station, and indeed his impression that private helicopter is the best way to get to Southampton, I think probably he was in need of some common sense so perhaps it’s no surprise that (Ms McVey) has been referred to in that way.”

He suggested the Government adopt a number of Labour policies given that she is “in the market for some common sense ideas”.

Ms McVey criticised Labour’s ideas as being “not value for money”

She had earlier told the House that ministers who hold her title of minister without portfolio “contribute to the policy and decision-making processes of Government”.

She said: “My role as a Cabinet Office minister is to provide scrutiny and oversight across all departments to ensure we deliver best value for the public.”