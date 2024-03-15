What the papers say – March 15

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Friday newspaper headlines cover various topics, from the latest in Westminster to a Russian tech attack on Grant Shapps’ Royal Air Force jet.

Headaches for the Conservative Party make the front pages, with The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all zeroing in on the latest woes faced by Rishi Sunak and the Tories at large.

The Daily Express writes that Dame Esther Rantzen is one step closer on her quest to legalise assisted dying.

The Daily Mail reports that Russian interference caused the Defence Secretary’s jet to go dark for 30 minutes, sparking panic.

The Daily Mirror leads with a woman suing the police force in the wake of the death of her partner at the hands of an armed criminal while in custody.

The Metro blames IT staff working from home as one of the significant issues at the centre of last year’s air traffic control disaster that saw the UK and Europe grind to a halt.

The Daily Telegraph reports of paramedics’ fears that recharging electric-powered ambulances will hamper response times to critical incidents.

The Times reports that two-thirds of unfit-to-work claims are due to mental health concerns.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports Nasa has found ethanol molecules in space.