What the papers say – November 25
Here are the stories making headlines this Monday.
The assisted dying Bill and the continued fallout from the new Labour government’s first budget has led a number of daily newspapers this Monday.
The i reports on a cabinet split over Friday’s assisted dying vote.
The Daily Express headline claims “the people have spoken” as assisted dying campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen calls on MPs to change the law for people in England and Wales.
The Guardian reports that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will “rebuke critics of her tax-raising budget” on Monday.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s crackdown on welfare cheats has made The Independent‘s front page.
The Times reports on a warning from business leaders that a rise in employer’s national insurance will put them off from hiring new staffers.
The Daily Mail runs with an exclusive on claims that the head of British trade union GMB union is “embroiled in allegations of harassing and bullying women”.
The Metro reports that there has been a 37% increase in crimes committed against them in the UK between 2018 and 2023 and that a woman or girl is killed in their own homes globally every 11 minutes.
The Daily Telegraph splashes on a former Metropolitan Police chief who has called for a review of how the force responds to non-crime hate incidents.
The Sun leads on the missing 1966 World Cup shirt, originally belonging to England football legend Bobby Moore, which has been “tracked to Wales.”
The Daily Mirror splashes on a woman who almost died after during a Brazilian butt lift.
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on grim predictions from weather forecasters, with predicted “five more snowy storm blasts” on the way as the festive season kicks in.