Two UK ticket-holders come forward for share of £62m EuroMillions jackpot

Two UK ticket-holders have come forward for a share of the £62 million EuroMillions jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

Camelot said if validated, the pair will pick up just over £31.1 million each.

They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 28, 42, 48 – while the Lucky Star numbers were 04, 09.

Andy Carter of The National Lottery, said, “It is wonderful news that both the lucky ticket-holders have claimed their incredible jackpot prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holders through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”