Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two UK ticket-holders come forward for share of £62m EuroMillions jackpot

They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June.

Ted Hennessey
Thursday 13 July 2023 12:14
The two winners will split a jackpot of £62 million (Yui Mok/PA)
The two winners will split a jackpot of £62 million (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two UK ticket-holders have come forward for a share of the £62 million EuroMillions jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

Camelot said if validated, the pair will pick up just over £31.1 million each.

They are the fourth and fifth EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK this year, with the biggest ticket holder bagging £111 million in June.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 02, 11, 28, 42, 48 – while the Lucky Star numbers were 04, 09.

Andy Carter of The National Lottery, said, “It is wonderful news that both the lucky ticket-holders have claimed their incredible jackpot prize.

Recommended

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holders through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in