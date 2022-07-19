Jump to content
UK ticket-holder scoops £195 million EuroMillions jackpot

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million

Ted Hennessey
Tuesday 19 July 2022 22:42
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

A UK ticket-holder has scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million – the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot has said.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000.00 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen.

It also means they are richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holders Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who won £184 million in May this year.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million.

“This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100 million.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s record-breaking lucky winner.”

One UK millionaire was created in the Millionaire Maker Selection with the code TKZR29187.

