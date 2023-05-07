Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Claim staked for UK ticket-holder’s £46.2m share of EuroMillions jackpot

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

PA Reporter
Sunday 07 May 2023 10:09
A UK ticket-holder won a share of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot (Victoria Jones/PA)
A UK ticket-holder won a share of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

A claim has been staked for the £46.2 million jackpot prize won by a UK ticket-holder in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The UK ticket-holder was one of three winners to take a share of the £138 million jackpot.

The other winning tickets were bought in France and Switzerland.

This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery

This was the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023, Camelot said.

Recommended

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

Last year, there were six EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK, with prizes totalling more than £820 million.

The biggest EuroMillions win of 2022 was £195 million from the draw on July 19 and was claimed just a day later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in