UK ticketholder claims £46.2million share of EuroMillions jackpot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A UK ticketholder has claimed the £46.2 million jackpot prize from Friday’s EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.

A ticket from France and a ticket from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers to each take a third of the £138 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, had said after the draw on Friday: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

EuroMillions requires seven of the right numbers to win and brings together lotteries from the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Luxemburg and Switzerland.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

It comes after a member of a garage lottery syndicate which won £1 million on the EuroMillions learned about his windfall on the day he retired earlier in the week.

Robert Pert, 66, from Montrose in Angus in Scotland, said: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time – on the day of my retirement.

“Definitely a reason for a very big and very special celebration.”

The rest of the 11-strong syndicate plan to continue working at GPG Montrose Garage in Montrose, Angus, and to keep running the syndicate.

The syndicate of mechanics, technicians, and office staff have various plans for their shares, including garden renovations, home improvements, cars and dream holidays.

The wife of the syndicate organiser said she thought it was a scam when he woke her to tell her they had won.

Lesley Forsyth, 56, said: “He just started shouting, ‘oh my goodness, oh my goodness’. I wondered what on earth had happened. He said, ‘the garage, our syndicate, we have won £1 million’.”

She explained the “news is still sinking in”, adding: “you hear of people winning all the time but you just never ever think it will happen to you – a garage business in Montrose.”

Last July, a ticket-holder in the UK won the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195m which constitutes the heftiest National Lottery win in history.

Meanwhile, in March, a mother-of-two who had been juggling two jobs revealed she had plans to buy a home after winning more than £800,000 on EuroMillions.

Sally-Ann Hanitzsch, of Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, who had spent years in social housing, worked shifts at a Morrisons supermarket while holding down a full-time role as an assets officer at Cambridge City Council.

The 55-year-old, who is now planning a dream trip to Japan, said she had not checked her numbers earlier as she did not believe she would have won.

Additional reporting by wires