Britain’s potential second-biggest EuroMillions win on offer this Friday
The current British record holder won £170 million in October 2019.
Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot stands at an estimated £164 million – meaning if it is scooped by a British player they will become the UK’s second-biggest winner.
Camelot’s Andy Carter said Friday’s top prize could be secured by one ticketholder or shared between multiple winners in participating countries.
Mr Carter said: “Friday’s EuroMillions draw is set to be an exciting night as the jackpot will be a gigantic estimated £164 million.
“If one lucky ticket-holder scoops the jackpot, they will become the second biggest-ever National Lottery winner so we’re urging players to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize.
“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30 million every week.
“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”
This comes after no-one scooped the top EuroMillions prize on Tuesday.
The winning main EuroMillions numbers were: 08, 20, 26, 47, 48 – while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 08.
Some 47 lucky players matched four main numbers and both lucky stars, with UK winners in this cohort gaining £1,040.10 each.
Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 01, 18, 20, 25, 26, while the Thunderball was 03.
