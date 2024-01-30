Jump to content

UK ticket-holder wins more than £61m in EuroMillions draw

They won £61,708,231.00 of the £123 million jackpot on Tuesday, splitting it with a ticket-holder in Spain.

Tuesday 30 January 2024 22:27
A UK ticket-holder has won more than £61 million in the EuroMillions draw, Camelot has said.

They won £61,708,231.00 as part of the £123 million jackpot on Tuesday, splitting it with a ticket-holder in Spain.

Camelot urged players to check their tickets and call if they believe they have got lucky.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK EuroMillions winner who has scooped a share of tonight’s incredible £123 million jackpot, the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024.”

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 05, 10, 19, 27, 30 – while the Lucky Stars are: 05, 06.

Friday’s jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

