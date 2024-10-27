UK woman aiming to be first to row solo from Europe to South America sets off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A 21-year-old hoping to become the first woman to row from mainland Europe to mainland South America solo has begun her record attempt.

Zara Lachlan, 21, from Cambridge, set off from Lagos on the Portuguese Algarve on Sunday morning, aiming to row 3,600 nautical miles to French Guiana in a journey which it is estimated will take around 90 days.

Ms Lachlan, who will join the Army in September as a technical officer having completed a physics degree at Loughborough University, hopes to inspire more women to get active.

“I know it seems like an extreme way to inspire other women to get into fitness, but I want people to realise their potential and, if I can complete this challenge having never rowed on the ocean before, then other women can attempt a challenge of their own, albeit probably not a cross-Atlantic row,” she said.

“I’m feeling really strong and well-prepared having worked with some of the best ocean rowing coaches in the world including Charlie Pitcher and Lizzie Brown, who has become a second mum to me over the last six months.

“However, I am mindful that I’m doing something incredibly dangerous that hasn’t been attempted by anyone of my age before.”

Ms Lachlan’s challenge would see her become the youngest person to row solo and unsupported from mainland Europe to mainland South America.

A successful voyage would also make her the first female to row from mainland Europe to mainland South America solo, and the youngest female to row between any Atlantic mainlands solo.

She will need to row up to 20 hours a day and expects to lose a third of her bodyweight, while her supplies include 5,500 kcal of meals and snacks per day.

Claire Lachlan said she cried when her daughter told her about the challenge.

She said: “You are always going to be worried about your children, but rowing an ocean alone takes that to a whole new level.

“Saying that, we couldn’t be prouder of her.

“Not only has she worked incredibly hard to prepare, but she has the determination and strength of character that is rare and will serve her well when things get tough. We know she can do it.”

Ms Lachlan, who is raising money for Women In Sport and Team Forces – a charity which aims to “improves the lived experience for the armed forces community through the power of sport, challenge and adventure” – added: “While the ocean is a challenging beast, it is also incredibly beautiful and I’m looking forward to witnessing things like the night sky free from light pollution.

“Even seeing orcas over the next few days will be fascinating as long as they leave my boat alone.”