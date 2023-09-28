What the papers say – September 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The death of legendary actor Michael Gambon features across Britain’s front pages, alongside tributes to the 15-year-old killed in a stabbing attack in Croydon and the Prime Minister’s plans to stop 20mph driving zones.

The Metro, the Daily Mirror and The Sun pay tribute to the 15-year-old bus stabbing victim, Elianne Andam.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say Rishi Sunak is expected to block councils from introducing the new 20mph zones.

The Times runs with a story on the record tax rises that have occurred over the last four years.

The Independent calls on the Prime Minister to “get back on track” and reveal the future of the HS2 rail.

The Daily Express reports that Mr Sunak is under pressure to warn the European Court of Human Rights that Britain will quit unless they commit to reforms.

OpenAI is in talks with a former Apple designer to build the “iPhone of artificial intelligence”, according to the Financial Times.

The i reports private schools will plan to use a loophole to avoid Labour’s proposed VAT charge should they win the election.

And the Daily Star says Sharon Osbourne was nearly killed by an evil spirit that put her in hospital.