Eurostar cancels quarter of weekend services amid rail vandalism before Olympics

One in four Eurostar trains will be cancelled on Friday and over the weekend following “co-ordinated” vandalism which caused disruption ahead of the Olympics in France.

The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, confirmed 25% of its trains would no longer run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Several of its trains to Paris had been cancelled while others were diverted or subject to delays because of the ongoing issues over the Channel, with customers told to cancel their trips where possible.

The disruption comes hours ahead of the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and as millions embark on summer getaways.

Among those affected was Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was meant to be travelling on the Eurostar for the Games’ opening ceremony but flew to Paris instead.

French rail company SNCF said a series of incidents overnight had affected travel to and from London beneath the Channel, to Belgium and across the west, north and east of France.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the vandals strategically targeted the main routes towards Paris, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Attal said there will be “massive consequences,” with “hundreds of thousands” of people stuck while trying to visit Paris for the Games or holidays.

Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to co-ordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday July 26.

“This extends the journey time by around an hour-and-a-half.

“Eurostar expects this situation will last until Monday morning.

“Today, Eurostar will cancel 25% of its trains. It will also be the case on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28.

“Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination.

Passengers arrive by train at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s spokeswoman said the situation was “concerning” and “incredibly frustrating”.

She said: “He would urge people to continue to follow the travel advice and the statements from the travel operators.”

The majority of Team GB athletes were arriving at the Games via Eurostar.

The British Olympic Association confirmed that only two athletes were scheduled to arrive on Friday and had been subject to only minor delays.

(PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

The company said customers were being informed via email, text and on the Eurostar website.

Any affected passengers can cancel or refund their tickets or modify their journey free of charge.

Kate Fisher, 37, was travelling from St Pancras to Paris with five friends to watch the Games.

The teacher, from Louisiana, told the PA news agency at the station: “We knew this is absolutely the worst time to go to Paris because of the Olympics, so we’re prepared for it to take longer.

“We’re going to try get into the city for the opening ceremony but we don’t have tickets for anything tonight.

Signs confirming cancellations could be seen at the Eurostar terminal in St Pancras station (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

“When I saw the delay on the departure board, I was like, ‘whatever, as long as we’re there’.”

Adam Wigley, 28, who was planning to attend the opening ceremony, told PA: “I’m unclear on the system. It’s a little difficult to see what’s going on.

“Our train gets into Paris an hour late, so it’ll be a little bit of a rush (to reach the ceremony).”

SNCF said the situation should last “at least all weekend” but that teams were already on site carrying out checks and beginning repairs.

The operator advised all its passengers to postpone their journeys and “not to go to the station”.

Travellers wait outside the Gare de Bordeaux Saint-Jean railway station after trains were severely disrupted (Moises Castillo/AP) ( AP )

Speaking to Sky News, French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said: “I condemn them extremely strongly. It’s just unacceptable.

“It’s probably a large-scale sabotage with some malicious acts, probably co-ordinating.”

A spokesperson for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which transports vehicles from Folkestone to Calais in northern France, said its services had not been affected by the incident.

London Luton Airport said it had seen a 25% increase in passenger numbers to Paris this week and was expecting more than 115,000 passengers to depart from the airport between Friday and Monday.