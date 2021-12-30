Britons living in EU banned from driving across France to reach homes

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais, said the decision was made by the French government.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 30 December 2021 09:13
British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator.

Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been banned since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle issued an “urgent update” on Wednesday night which stated: “Following a French government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered third country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”

The firm added that it is “unable to answer individual questions regarding the new requirements”.

It advised passengers to visit the website of the French embassy in the UK, although its travel information has not been updated since December 20.

No announcement about a change in the rules has been made by the French government.

The UK withdrew from the European Union on January 31 2020, although a transition period was in place until the end of that year.

