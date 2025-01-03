Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hogmanay identified
Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, died in the incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
A pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve has been named by police.
Elizabeth Kennedy, 70, was hit by a car on Barrhead Road, Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 7pm on December 31.
Detectives are hunting a white car which is believed to have been damaged in the incident, which occurred just east of the junction with Ladykirk Crescent.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and to trace the vehicle involved.
Detective Inspector Jan MacColl said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident. Officers will continue to support her family as our inquiries progress.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have seen a white car in the area around that time, possibly with damage, to come forward.
“We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2566 of December 31.”