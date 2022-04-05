Just Stop Oil activist got ‘hundreds of death threats after football protest’

A protester said he has received “hundreds” of death threats since disrupting a Premier League football match by tying himself to a goalpost.

Louis McKechnie, 21, was charged with pitch encroachment and aggravated trespass after the incident at Goodison Park during the game between Everton and Newcastle United last month.

Speaking during a press conference for Just Stop Oil in London, the mechanical engineering student said: “They (fans) were chanting, screaming at me, hoping that it worked – hoping that my air was cut off long enough to really feel it.

“I hated the idea of ruining these people’s favourite pastime, but these people have a right to know what is coming, that their lives are on the line too so they can act accordingly.

“Since doing this action I’ve received hundreds of death threats. I don’t think I can ever return to Liverpool or Newcastle again. I have court there in a few weeks and I expect I will be in quite a lot of trouble with the locals.

Whatever repercussions I face, I will face with my head up high Just Stop Oil protester Louis McKechnie

“But I will go there and be responsible for my actions. Whatever repercussions I face, I will face with my head up high.”

Campaigners have said they will “continue to put their bodies on the line” for the cause.

It came as protests entered a fifth day, blocking access to oil terminals in locations such as Essex, Warwickshire and near Heathrow Airport, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

More than 275 protesters, including members of affiliated group Extinction Rebellion, were arrested in the first four days of action, police said.

Tactics have seen protesters glue themselves to roads and dig disruptive tunnels near oil terminals, and invade football pitches.

On Monday, a stark report by the UN called for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb climate change.

The Government will set out a new energy strategy on Thursday, with expectations of support for offshore wind and new nuclear reactors, but not cheap onshore wind, amid clashes over whether to speed up the shift away from oil and gas or boost domestic fossil fuel supplies.