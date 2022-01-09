Irish health service under stress, warns HSE chief
Paul Reid was speaking on Sunday as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified.
The head of the Irish Health Service Executive has warned that the system is under stress.
Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.
Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress, but there is “always room for optimism”.
“Booster vaccines are giving greater protection. Public’s actions are mitigating impacts. ICU cases holding stable. Evidence of less severity, but 984 hospitalised. Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness,” he tweeted.
Saturday saw a new record daily case number set, with 26,122 new cases confirmed.
The previous daily high of 23,817 was notified on January 6 as Ireland heads towards the expected peak of the Omicron surge.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.