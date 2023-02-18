Man arrested after woman dies in Exeter park attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was fatally attacked in a park in Exeter.

Police said a man in his 30s from the Exmouth area was arrested by armed police in the city centre at just after 9.30pm on Saturday.

He was detained outside the Yorkshire Building Society on Exeter’s High Street.

Officers were called to Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of Exeter at around 4pm on Saturday following reports that a woman had been seriously assaulted.

The victim, a local woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Tom Holmes, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues.

“Tonight we issued an image of a man we needed to identify. Now that we have a man in custody we no longer need the public to share this appeal; please do not speculate on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this matter.

“A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place.

“We are currently not looking for anyone else in connection to this offence.”

He added: “Even though we have a man in custody, this doesn’t mean that we are no longer appealing for information.

“It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, that you contact us immediately.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the victim, and we will continue to do all we can to support them during this tragic time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting log number 600 of February 18.