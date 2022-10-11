Jump to content

Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’

Medicines are supposed to be stored in a cool and dry place but many are ignoring advice and putting drugs in bathroom cabinets.

Ella Pickover
Wednesday 12 October 2022 00:01
One in five people is incorrectly storing medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
One in five people is incorrectly storing medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)

One in five people is incorrectly storing their medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a new survey has found.

Experts warned that keeping drugs in a warm and humid place can have an effect on their efficacy.

A poll of 2,200 UK adults, shared with the PA news agency, found that 19% store their medicines in their bathroom or shower room.

It’s important to store your medicines in the right place as this could affect how they work

Professor Parastou Donyai, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Meanwhile, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 45% of adults keep their medicine supply in the kitchen.

This could also lead to problems with medicines if they are stored near a heat source such as an oven or hob.

Medicines can also go off if they are exposed to sunlight – for example on a windowsill.

RPS chief scientist Professor Parastou Donyai said: “It’s important to store your medicines in the right place as this could affect how they work.

She added: “Medicines should be stored in a cool, dry place and are particularly affected by heat and moisture.

“Keeping your medicines in the same place as where you have baths and showers could make your medicines less effective or spoil them.

“Instead, keep your medicines in another room, for example your bedroom, or, if you keep them in the kitchen, make sure this is in a kitchen cabinet, away from sources of heat such as the hob, oven or windowsill.

“If you have small children or pets in the home, always make sure your medicines are kept in a lockable storage box somewhere out of their reach and sight.”

The RPS has also offered other tips for storing medicine at home, including:

– Check the expiry date on your medicine – the manufacturer can only guarantee it is safe and effective up to that date.

– Speak to a pharmacist if a medicine has changed in colour, smell or texture.

– Keep your medicines in their original container together with the information on how to use them.

– Check to see if your medicine should be kept in the fridge.

– Never put any medicines in the bin, or down the sink or toilet as this can pollute the environment. Return any unwanted or unused medicines to your pharmacy, where staff will dispose of them safely.

