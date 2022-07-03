UK retailers eye overseas expansion after Covid curbs ease

Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said demand for UK locations from overseas firms has also lifted higher.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 04 July 2022 00:01
Dr Martens is among UK firms to eye further growth in Europe in the coming years (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Dr Martens is among UK firms to eye further growth in Europe in the coming years (Lauren Hurley/PA)
(PA Archive)

A surge of UK retailers are seeking to spread their wings and expand overseas amid a bounce-back in activity following the pandemic.

Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said demand for UK locations from international firms has also lifted higher as shopper demand remains resilient despite fears over cost-of-living pressures.

New data from Colliers revealed that 48% of its UK client businesses – which between them operate 7,255 UK stores – expect to open more international outlets.

UK retailers are particularly targeting the Australian market as the country’s economy continues to open up following the pandemic.

A number of retailers are targeting European nations such as Italy despite Brexit regulations.

Recommended

Our research shows the multifaceted strength of the UK retail market as both a consistent safe haven for retailers to establish and grow their brands, as well as being a credible springboard from which established UK brands can expand overseas.

Paul Souber, Colliers

Footwear giant Dr Martens told the PA news agency last month that it is eying significant growth opportunities in Italy and Germany instead of further UK expansion.

Paul Souber, co-head of retail at Colliers, said: “Our research shows the multifaceted strength of the UK retail market as both a consistent safe haven for retailers to establish and grow their brands, as well as being a credible springboard from which established UK brands can expand overseas.

“Buoyed by the unrivalled reputation of London’s retail scene as a trendsetting metropolis, we are seeing some of the UK’s most loved brands spreading their wings to open stores for the first time outside of the UK.

“Meanwhile, Colliers’ international enquiries tracker reveals that there is currently over three million sq ft of requirements from over 27 countries looking to the UK capital to establish a foothold in the thriving London retail market.”

It said its survey data showed that 86 international operators are now keen to move into the UK market for the first time.

It said around a third of these are from the US and keen to take advantage of retail property opportunities after prices dropped in key areas, such as central London, following the pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in