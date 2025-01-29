Ballantyne quits Reform after suspension over Facebook group revelation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former Scotland leader for Reform UK has left the party after she was suspended following the revelation that she was an administrator for a Facebook page that reportedly contained racist posts.

Last week, the Daily Record reported that Michelle Ballantyne was an administrator of the Reform UK standing with Scotland Facebook group – which the newspaper said had far-right posts published on it.

According to the Daily Record, the group regularly features posts about former first minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Ms Ballantyne was previously a Scottish Conservative MSP for the South Scotland region and was leader of Reform UK Scotland from January 2021 to February 2022.

On Tuesday, she posted on the public group, announcing she had ended her membership with the party and that she had been suspended via email the previous day.

A spokesperson for Reform UK said Ms Ballantyne had been suspended as “standard practice” while they carried out an investigation.

Reform UK has previously said the group has “nothing to do with the party”.

Ms Ballantyne wrote on the Reform UK standing with Scotland Facebook group: “So last night I received an email from Reform telling me my Reform membership has been suspended due to an article in the Daily Record about this (Facebook) group naming me as an admin and calling the content far right and (fascist).

“Reform advised they were convening a disciplinary panel as they are accusing me of bringing Reform into disrepute for not preventing posts on this site.

“As members you will know that I have not posted for months or exercised any admin rights.

“Having kept my council for months in the light of this witch hunt I have cancelled my membership and I have copied my letter to them below as I no longer recognise the party I helped start in Scotland.”

A Reform UK Scotland spokesman said: “As standard practice, we suspend and investigate any members that make or facilitate racist or antisemitic comments.

“Reform UK upholds the highest standards for our members, candidates and elected officials.”