Man in hospital after ‘explosion’ at property in Falkirk

Multiple fire engines are in attendance dealing with the ongoing fire.

Katharine Hay
Saturday 26 February 2022 16:40
A man has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at a property in Larbert, Scotland, on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
One man has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at a property in Falkirk.

Billows of smoke were seen pouring from a building in Larbert at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

Locals nearby reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames engulf a property in Broomage Crescent, which has now partially collapsed.

Firefighters pulled one man from the burning building, who has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed there are no other casualties, but they have urged people to avoid going near the building.

Six appliances are still currently in attendance with crews working to extinguish the fire.

SFRS group commander Andy McDermott said: “We would ask the public to avoid the area for their safety as well as motorists to help maintain access for emergency service vehicles. We thank the community for their ongoing support.”

