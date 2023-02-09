Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on first joint visit to county with new titles

William and Kate will visit Falmouth.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 09 February 2023 06:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will make their first joint official visit to the county since taking on their new roles.

William and Kate will visit the harbour town of Falmouth on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess will learn about Cornwall’s maritime heritage before visiting a local community centre which is going the extra mile to give opportunities to individuals while building a supportive and cohesive community.”

In November, William made his first official visit to Cornwall since taking on the title Duke of Cornwall.

He met staff, volunteers and young people at Newquay Orchard, which offers environmental education, employability training and community events.

Recommended

William became the heir apparent – and known as the Prince of Wales – after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father Charles to the throne.

He also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in