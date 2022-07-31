Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Families attend memorial service 50 years on from Claudy bombings

Three car bombs detonated in the village on July 31, 1972, killing nine people.

David Young
Sunday 31 July 2022 16:20
Bombing victim family members at a service in Claudy, Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Bombing victim family members at a service in Claudy, Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Families of those killed in the Claudy bombings paid tribute to their loved ones during a solemn memorial event to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack.

A cross-community service with readings and hymns took place in the Co Londonderry village.

Nine people, Catholics and Protestants, were killed and 30 injured after three car bombs exploded in Claudy on July 31, 1972. The dead included three children.

The attack was blamed on the Provisional IRA, although the group has never claimed responsibility. No-one has ever been convicted for the bombings.

A service in Claudy to commemorate the nine people killed in three bomb blasts in the town in 1972 (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Representatives from the nine bereaved families played a part in Sunday’s commemoration, which was attended by hundreds of local people.

Bereaved relatives read prayers at the service and afterwards laid floral tributes at individual plaques dedicated to the victims that sit on a wall behind a memorial statue.

Those killed included nine-year-old Kathryn Eakin, who had been cleaning the windows of her family’s grocery business, Patrick Connolly, 15, and 16-year-old William Temple.

The adults who died were Artie Hone, 38, Joseph McCluskey, 39, Elizabeth McElhinney, 59, James McClelland, 65, Rose McLaughlin, 52, and David Miller, 60.

Several of the bereaved families are continuing legal action against the Catholic Church after a Police Ombudsman report in 2010 found that a Catholic priest, the late Father James Chesney, was a suspect.

The report said police, the state and the Catholic Church covered up his suspected role in the bombing.

The aftermath of the Claudy bombings in 1972 (PA)
(PA Wire)

Attending the event on Sunday, James Miller, grandson of David Miller, said it was important to keep remembering those who lost their lives.

“I’m here today to remember my grandfather, the grandfather that I never got to enjoy,” he said.

“I was three years of age at the time he was killed, he was brutally taken away from me and the family.

“I never got to bounce on his knee, I never got to play football with him, we believe that we were robbed of a great man.

“We come to remember because we don’t want to forget these people, we don’t want to forget what happened to all nine innocent victims of Claudy.

“They were brutally mown down, some of them in the prime of their life – there was young, there was old, there was Catholic, there was Protestant, male and female and they were all brutally taken away.”

Flowers on memorial plaques at a service in Claudy (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Victims’ Group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) has been supporting the families over the last 12 months in developing a range of projects and events designed to mark the anniversary.

After the service, guests were invited to a nearby community centre for the official launch of a new book about the bombings.

Recommended

The foreword was written by former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan, who has a family connection with the youngest victim, Kathryn Eakin.

An artwork created by pupils from two local primary schools was also displayed in the centre.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in