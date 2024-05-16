Families of victims of Dublin-Monaghan bombs remain ‘firm in quest for justice’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The families of victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings remain firm in their quest for justice 50 years on, Helen McEntee has said.

Ireland’s Justice Minister said the anniversary of the atrocity on Friday brought a new determination to find out what happened on May 17 1974.

On that date three no-warning bombs went off across Dublin city centre and one exploded in Monaghan town.

No-one has ever been convicted over the bombings but the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) admitted responsibility in 1993.

An official memorial in Dublin honours the 35 victims of the bombings, which included two unborn babies.

It remains the greatest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles.

A church service will take place at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin on Friday morning which will be followed by a commemoration event at the Talbot Street memorial where Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins will deliver an address.

Ireland’s premier Simon Harris and deputy premier Micheal Martin will also attend the event, which has been organised by the Justice for the Forgotten group which represents bereaved families and survivors.

Mr Higgins will also lay a wreath in Monaghan on Friday evening. Minister Heather Humphreys will represent the Government.

Ms McEntee said it was a day to “remember and reflect”.

The scale of the attack was without compare, it is the greatest loss of life on a single day of the Troubles Helen McEntee

She added: “Fifty years have passed since that dreadful day on the streets of Dublin city centre and Monaghan town.

“It is as incomprehensible today, as it was all those decades ago, to think that bombs could be planted so callously, with no regard for human life.

“Three bombs exploded in Dublin city centre and a fourth in Monaghan Town.

“The scale of the attack was without compare, it is the greatest loss of life on a single day of the Troubles.

“Such a large scale tragic and unjustified loss of life continues to effect countless families.

“Despite the passage of time, they continue to feel the loss of their loved ones deeply.”

The minister said the families’ loss had been compounded “by the frustration and hurt of unanswered questions”.

The Government for our part, will continue to pursue all possible avenues to uncover the truth of what happened on this day in 1974.

Ms McEntee added: “The survivors and the families of the victims remain firm in their quest for justice and for information about what happened to their loved ones.

“The Government is fully committed to seeking out the truth behind those events and, hopefully, to secure some measure of comfort for the victims’ families and the survivors.

“This landmark anniversary brings with it a new focus and desire to establish the truth of what happened on May 17 1974.

“The Government for our part, will continue to pursue all possible avenues to uncover the truth of what happened on this day in 1974.”

Taoiseach Mr Harris said: “Today, 50 years on from that dark day, I remember all those who lost their lives and were injured, and think of their families.

“I know their hurt has been compounded by a lack of truth and of justice for the victims since, and of immediate support for the families in the difficult years that followed.

“Today, we honour the memories of those who died, the more than 300 people injured, and the bereaved, both those living and those who have died in the years since.

“Today, Dublin and Monaghan remember.”

Tanaiste Mr Martin said the Dublin and Monaghan tragedies live on in families in Ireland and abroad.

He said: “The loss and suffering of families was magnified by inadequate investigation at that time.

“The Barron and MacEntee inquiries answered some questions and raised some more, including the possibility of collusion.

“I have been following up with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (Chris Heaton-Harris) on the provision of sensitive material which may help answer some of those questions.”