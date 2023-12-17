Emergency ban needed on no-fault evictions – Lib Dems

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An emergency ban should be introduced on no-fault evictions over the Christmas period, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party urged the Government to ban banks repossessing people’s homes over the festive season, as it warned that thousands could face being made homeless in the coming weeks.

It has estimated that 3,500 families face being threatened with homelessness over the Christmas period, with no-fault evictions to blame in the case of hundreds of people.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey said: “Rishi Sunak and his cabinet are totally out of touch with people facing soaring rents and mortgage bills this Christmas.

“Families are having to live with the threat of losing their home looming over them every day over the festive period.

“Renters and homeowners shouldn’t have to face losing their homes through no fault of their own. We need an emergency ban on banks repossessing people’s homes over the Christmas period, and the long-promised ban on no-fault evictions must be brought in now without further delay.

“No-one should be left out in the cold this winter. The Conservative Party have crashed our economy with all their chaos, the British public should not be left to pay the price.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are taking action to ensure people have the help and support they need to stay in their homes – especially at Christmas.

“We are already abolishing section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions through our landmark Renters Reform Bill, investing £1 billion in the Homelessness Prevention Grant to support people at risk of homelessness and 1.6 million low-income households will see their Local Housing Allowance increase by around £800 next year.

“Our Mortgage Charter is also providing extra protections against repossessions as well as making it easier to manage monthly repayments.”