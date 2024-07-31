Families of Team GB rowers ‘in awe’ of their Olympic gold win

Support truly

The families of the Team GB rowers said the photo finish race was “nail-biting” and they are “in awe” of the gold medal-winning team.

Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls crew, featuring Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry, claimed gold in a dramatic race to the line with the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The team’s loved ones travelled to Paris to support them, including a 54-strong group of Scott’s family, people from her old rowing club, old coaches, school and university friends, her mother said.

Brayshaw’s father, Robert, listed his daughter’s accolades on Facebook: “Georgie Brayshaw – European Champion, World Champion, World Record Holder and now Olympic Champion.”

At 15, Brayshaw had a horse riding accident which left her paralysed on her left side and in a coma for nine days, according to British Rowing.

After a year of rehabilitation and physiotherapy, she returned to school and went on to the University of Northampton where she took up rowing, the governing body for the sport’s website states.

Speaking from Paris, Brayshaw’s fiance, Ashley Tuton, told the PA news agency the moment her family realised the team had won was “insane” and that she gave an “‘achieved-your-dream’ sort of smile” when standing on the podium.

Family members of the Team GB rowing quartet said the race was ‘nail-biting’ (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

When asked how he felt watching the race, he said: “It was nail-biting – my heart was in my mouth.”

“When it happened, we were just in tears – we were absolutely beside ourselves.

“It was quite a moment, I can’t even imagine what was going through Georgie’s head at that time – it was crazy.”

On how Brayshaw was feeling after her win, Mr Tuton said: “I think she’s absolutely beyond words to be honest.”

“I’ve never seen her that happy as she was on that podium there.

“That smile she gave – I’ve never seen that before.

“It’s definitely an ‘achieved-your-dream’ sort of smile – she was absolutely beaming.”

I've never seen her that happy as she was on that podium there Team GB's Georgie Brayshaw's fiance, Ashley Tuton

Anderson fulfilled a childhood dream with her gold medal on Wednesday.

Before he died, her father gave her a note that she had written as a child which said her dream was to one day win Olympic rowing gold.

Through tears, the rower told the BBC: “I had forgotten about it, obviously, but a couple of years ago my dad reminded me and I know that he would be so, so proud.

“I’m just thinking a lot about him right now and it’s really lovely.”

Hundreds gathered on Wednesday morning at a specially-erected big screen in the centre of Coleraine, Scott’s hometown in Northern Ireland, and the crowd erupted when the photo finish was confirmed as a win for the 25-year-old and her Team GB crewmates.

Crowds in Coleraine cheered on local hero Hannah Scott (David Young/PA) ( PA Wire )

Her mother, Sharon, said her family and friends had been drinking whisky in Paris to celebrate and added: “I think we’re absolutely just in awe of what she achieved today.

“It was just fabulous to see her coming across the line.”

“She’s really happy because that, for her, is the culmination of three years’ work from Tokyo and she’s been rowing since she was 13 so it’s just the job done,” she continued.

Of the atmosphere when Scott won, her mother said: “It was absolutely fabulous. It just erupted.

“To see her get presented with her medal by Princess Anne was so, so amazing for us as parents and family and friends.”