Nightmare Before Christmas and a pirate ship: Families decorate Halloween homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Pumpkins, skeletons and ghosts adorned homes across the UK for Halloween this year, with some families working for “months” to kit out their homes in spooky decor.

One family in Gillingham, Kent, opted for a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed Halloween display, including handmade and 3D-printed characters from the Tim Burton film.

Daughter Lavinia Hedges, 27, told the PA news agency: “There’s always music playing. We’ve got some smoke machine effects. We’ve also got, which is new this year, a scent, so you’ll smell like some pumpkins. It’s just really magical.

“We’ve been working on it for months and months, just to get it all prepared and then to set up.

Ms Hedges said: “It’s probably taken us around four or five days to properly set it all up, and we’ve been out there until like two o’clock in the morning just to get it done.”

She added that the house decorations – led by mum Nicola – “bring the community together” as people come to see the house as a family tradition.

The family uses the Halloween home to raise money for local charity My Shining Star charity.

A body in a bath and fake blood dripping from the walls can be found at a home dubbed “Suffolk’s Scariest House” in Woodbridge.

Lorrie Thackeray, 31, told PA that each room of the house is decorated differently, explaining: “The living room looks like a creepy haunted house, the bathroom is a massacre and I’d say the kitchen is like a zombie outbreak.”

The peer support worker explained that people are led through the house in groups of six before being brought into the garden where they will be chased with a chainsaw.

The dad has been decorating the house for Halloween for 10 years and is expecting more than 200 visitors to the house this year.

Several houses went all out on Elgin Crescent in Notting Hill, west London, ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on All Hallows’ Eve.

One house features a large black skeleton shrouded in a cloak standing above several gravestones, while another is adorned with large skulls surrounded by autumn leaves.

On Mierscourt Road in Rainham, Kent, one house went all out with a pirate-themed display, with a large ship covered in pirate flags and skulls sitting in the front garden.

Meanwhile, lights illuminate the ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire to mark Halloween.

Visitors to the nightly display at the English Heritage property, which was the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, can also experience the world of Victorian gothic with a production of If These Stones Could Talk from the Time Will Tell theatre group.