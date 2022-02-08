Family’s grief as man dies after quadbike crash on unclassified road

A man has died in hospital more than a week after the quadbike he was driving crashed on a back road in Aberdeenshire

Matthew Burden crashed while driving a Can-Am light utility vehicle along an unclassified road between Tarland and Tillypronie on January 29, and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

But the 36-year-old, from the Tarland area, died from his injuries on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

His family, in a statement issued by a force spokesman, said: “It is with our deepest devastation and sorrow that we have to inform everybody of the passing of our beloved Matt.

Matthew Burden, 36, who died after a crash in Aberdeenshire (Police Scotland)

“Our family would appreciate some privacy at this time to come to terms with our grief.”

The vehicle he was driving was the only one involved in the incident.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said that “our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch,” he said.

“You can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 1186 of January 29.”