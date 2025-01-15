Family of murdered banker ‘disappointed’ at not meeting chief constable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a banker who was shot on the doorstep of his home more than two decades ago have expressed their “extreme disappointment” that Scotland’s most senior police officer has “refused” to meet with them.

Alistair Wilson was murdered at his home in Nairn in the Highlands on November 28 2004 by a man who called at the door and asked for him by name, before handing him an envelope and shooting him.

On Wednesday, Fergus Ewing MSP, whose constituency includes Nairn, told the Scottish Parliament the Wilson family had suffered “unending grief” since the killing, and that they had pursued a 20-year “campaign for justice”.

He said he had met with the family on Tuesday and they had asked him to express their “disappointment” that their requests for a meeting with Chief Constable Jo Farrell to discuss the unsolved case had so far been refused.

They wish me to express their extreme disappointment that the Chief Constable of Scotland, the top police officer in the land, has thus far refused to meet with them Fergus Ewing MSP

“Today, they wish me to express their extreme disappointment that the chief constable of Scotland, the top police officer in the land, has thus far refused to meet with them,” he said.

He added: “They hope, presiding officer, that that is something that can be put right.”

He pointed out the family had met with Scotland’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, who last September ordered a complete reinvestigation of the case, with a new team of police officers and prosecutors.

They also had a meeting with First Minister John Swinney earlier this month, who agreed to look into issues they brought to his attention.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the Scottish Government recognises the Wilson family have endured an “unimaginable loss”.

She said would not “abuse” her position as Justice Secretary by making “requests or orders that are not appropriate to me”.

However, she stressed the importance of extending “the hand of engagement” even in difficult cases.

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross said he had also spoken to the Wilson family, and that he “cannot understand the thought process” of the chief constable in refusing to meet with them.

He said: “If the head of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in Scotland, the Lord Advocate, can meet with the family, if the head of the Scottish Government, the First Minister, can meet with the family, surely the head of Police Scotland can also meet with the family.”